Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
A hiker discovered human remains over the weekend in California’s southern mountain region where British actor Julian Sands went missing five months ago.
Authorities report that the body was discovered on Saturday morning (24 June) near Mount Baldy in the San Gabriel mountains by hikers about 65 kilometres away from the actor's home in Los Angeles.
The body was transported to the corner’s office for identification, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Sands, who was an avid hiker, was reported missing on 13 January after hiking in the area.
About 16 search and rescue operations were launched since January, often hindered by severe winter weather conditions plaguing the mountainous area.
This article first appeared on 947 : Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
Source : AFP
