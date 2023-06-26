Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim
Africa Melane interviews Dr Kevin Winter, Executive Member of UCT's Future Water Institute.
Heavier-than-usual rainfall over the past few weeks has filled up our dams.
Some listeners are asking whether the City of Cape Town should not then be lowering water tariffs, which skyrocketed during the most recent drought.
RELATED: Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week
Winter does not think that we should be asking for a decrease in water tariffs, adding that our water is still 'cheap', compared to other cities.
Instead, Winter says that we should be looking at ways to decrease our individual water usage to help save some cash here and there.
RELATED: Top tips to save water - can YOU add to these?
Let's be careful when we ask for reductions in water [tariffs].Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
We've got an exceptionally well-managed Water and Sanitation Department.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
We're pretty lucky to be in the City of Cape Town.Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?
AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.Read More
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up
As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later
All the news you need to know.Read More
Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place
Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home.Read More
Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week
The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province.Read More
Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC
This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million.Read More
Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.Read More
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members
This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.Read More
Govt's shut down 314 post office branches in last 3 years, dept tells DA
DA spokesperson on communications, Natasha Mazzone, said that this high number of closures had forced many people to travel long distances to access postal services.Read More
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.Read More