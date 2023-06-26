Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim





Africa Melane interviews Dr Kevin Winter, Executive Member of UCT's Future Water Institute.

Heavier-than-usual rainfall over the past few weeks has filled up our dams.

Some listeners are asking whether the City of Cape Town should not then be lowering water tariffs, which skyrocketed during the most recent drought.

Residents living near the Vaal area have been forced to evacuate their homes following the opening of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Winter does not think that we should be asking for a decrease in water tariffs, adding that our water is still 'cheap', compared to other cities.

Instead, Winter says that we should be looking at ways to decrease our individual water usage to help save some cash here and there.

Let's be careful when we ask for reductions in water [tariffs]. Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT

We've got an exceptionally well-managed Water and Sanitation Department. Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT

We're pretty lucky to be in the City of Cape Town. Dr Kevin Winter, Future Water Institute - UCT

