[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor

26 June 2023 12:45 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates.

Adam Gilchrist speaks to Africa Melane about trending global news which includes Toronto's mayoral elections today... the catch? There are 102 candidates including a dog - making this a historic political event.

Skip to 3:40 for Gilchrists' view.

Gilchrist reports that it is "election day" for the city of Toronto in Canada so citizens will select a mayor for their city from a historic total of 102 candidates.

Gilchrist asks, how do you decide to select a mayor from 102 candidates? Gilchrist doesn't have the answer but he does have a candidate who stands out - Molly.

Molly - the six-year-old wolf-husky canine candidate and her owner Toby Heaps, are running for a unique promise which is to "Stop the Salt Assault" on Toronto roads during the winter which goes against over-salting roads which apparently damages dogs' paws.

Gilchrist suggests that there are so many mayoral candidates because the cost to enter the political race is about R3700 ($200).

Of course, the canine candidate's entry is making global headlines - it's a 'ruff' job after all.

Scroll up to the listen to today's full trends report.




Share this:
