Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster
Clarence Ford spoke to Barbara Friedman about what’s trending (skip to 6:03).
OceanGate, the company that built the Titanic submersible, is searching for a 'Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician'.
The job advertisement, which was posted on Friday, one day after all five passengers on board were presumed dead, has been met with outrage.
The post has since been removed from the company’s website.
The pilot and owner of the company were among those who died.
After 5 people IMPLODED on their Titanic submarine, Ocean Gate Expeditions posts a job ad for a pilot.' Joseph Morris (@JosephMorrisYT) June 23, 2023
The nerve.#OceanGate #Titanic pic.twitter.com/AJt3FF0MpN
RELATED: Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
The submarine, on an ocean expedition to the Titanic wreck, went missing last Sunday.
It lost contact with its mother ship about an hour and 45 minutes into its dive and did not resurface as expected.
An extensive search and rescue operation ensued but the vessel tragically ended up imploding.
Who does that? You would think they would go to ground and lay some wreaths.Barbara Friedman
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
