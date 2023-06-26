Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex

26 June 2023 1:11 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Kourtney Kardashian
celebrity news
Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would.

It feels like it was just yesterday when Kourtney Kardashian revealed she was pregnant to her husband Travis Barker while performing on stage.

RELATED: [WATCH] KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ANNOUNCES PREGNANCY AT TRAVIS BARKER'S BLINK-182 GIG

Now, the affectionate couple reveal their baby's gender.

On Sunday (25 June), Kourtney posted their big gender reveal moment on her Instagram.

The short clip showed Kourtney sitting on Barker's lap who is in front of a drumming set, banging and beating their baby's gender into existence for family and friends.

The most anticipated drum roll of all time shows blue ribbons leaving the drumming set and blowing up into the air.

Yes... the Kardashian-Barker's are expecting a little drummer boy.

Watch this moment below.

Of course, fans in the comments section went wild speculating about baby boy names with one suggesting, Kravis?!

Congratulations to the happy couple who are (as we can all see) in baby bliss!


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex




