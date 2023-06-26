Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
Royal family member, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer after a routine mammogram screening and presenting no symptoms.
Reports reveal that after Fergie's diagnosis, the Duchess of York went for surgery at the private King Edward VII hospital in Marylebone, central London.
After surgery and five days in hospital, reports say that the Duchess's prognosis is seemingly good.
The author and businesswoman is currently recuperating at Windsor with her family.
In a statement, a spokesperson said Ferguson wanted to "express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days."
Fergie also says that this experience has been shocking but she encourages women to get themselves checked for breast cancer and go for screenings regularly because it saves lives.
RELATED: HEALTH AND WELLNESS: HOW TO DETECT AND PREVENT BREAST CANCER
The royal family member has a podcast called 'Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah' where she will detail her experience soon.
This article first appeared on KFM : Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Sarah_Ferguson_in_Leeds_2008.jpg
