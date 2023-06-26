City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up
Africa Melane interviews Mike Killick, City of Cape Town Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation.
Thanks to the city's heavy rains, most of our dams have reached capacity with the exception of Voëlvlei Dam.
Theewaterskloof Dam currently has the highest water levels sitting at 101.1%, followed by the Berg River with 100.9% water capacity.
But what does this mean for excess water? Will sluice gates be opened to release the water?
RELATED: Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim
The only dam with a sluice gate is Wemmershoek Dam, which has an automatic operation designed to maximise storage in the dam and excess water, says Killick.
In the case of Theewaterskloof, a natural overflow will occur if the dam reaches full supply levels, he adds.
Even though things are looking good, Killick reiterates that we still have the responsibility to control our water consumption, as there's only enough water to get us through two more years.
It's important that all consumers continue to save water.Mike Killick, Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation – City of Cape Town
The probability of water restrictions this coming summer is obviously very low now that the dams are full.Mike Killick, Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation – City of Cape Town
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?
AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later
All the news you need to know.Read More
Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim
Let's be careful when we ask for reductions in water tariffs, says Dr Winter from UCT's Future Water Institute.Read More
Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place
Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home.Read More
Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week
The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province.Read More
Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC
This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million.Read More
Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.Read More
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members
This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.Read More
Govt's shut down 314 post office branches in last 3 years, dept tells DA
DA spokesperson on communications, Natasha Mazzone, said that this high number of closures had forced many people to travel long distances to access postal services.Read More
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.Read More