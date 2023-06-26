City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up





Africa Melane interviews Mike Killick, City of Cape Town Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation.

Thanks to the city's heavy rains, most of our dams have reached capacity with the exception of Voëlvlei Dam.

Theewaterskloof Dam currently has the highest water levels sitting at 101.1%, followed by the Berg River with 100.9% water capacity.

But what does this mean for excess water? Will sluice gates be opened to release the water?

The only dam with a sluice gate is Wemmershoek Dam, which has an automatic operation designed to maximise storage in the dam and excess water, says Killick.

In the case of Theewaterskloof, a natural overflow will occur if the dam reaches full supply levels, he adds.

Even though things are looking good, Killick reiterates that we still have the responsibility to control our water consumption, as there's only enough water to get us through two more years.

It's important that all consumers continue to save water. Mike Killick, Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation – City of Cape Town

The probability of water restrictions this coming summer is obviously very low now that the dams are full. Mike Killick, Director of Bulk Services for Water and Sanitation – City of Cape Town

