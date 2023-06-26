Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show
Sir Elton John made history closing the Glastonbury festival in Pilton over the weekend as he brought glitter, sparkles, iconic hits and an emotional goodbye to the stage.
In his speech, the singer alludes that this gig might be his last in England.
Glastonbury will be John's last ever United Kingdom performance, his final ever tour set to end in Stockholm on 8 July.
The 76-year-old British icon told the Glastonbury crowd, "I never thought I'd ever play Glastonbury. It's a very special and emotional night for me – it might be my very last show in England, in Great Britain, so I'd better play well and entertain you. And I really appreciate all the outfits and everything. Amazing."
The Rocket Man singer also acknowledges what a career-defining moment performing in Glastonbury, the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world is, and put on a farewell show of a lifetime.
Resplendent in gold, Elton John chose his version of Pinball Wizard to open, a song he has not played in 10 years but a brilliant choice to make his mark and went on to sing Crocodile Rock, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting, I'm Still Standing, Your Song and Rocket Man - the singer delivered hit after hit without missing a beat.
But that's not all, other highlights of Elton John's iconic final performance included:
• Introducing a new artist on stage with him, Jacob Lusk of Gabriels and The London Community Gospel Choir
• Welcoming 'The Killers' Brandon Flowers to the stage, telling the crowd the star was "the first person I thought of" to bring onto stage to play "Tiny Dancer" together
• Dua Lipa appearing on screen to sing along with Elton John and the crowd
• Paying tribute to the late George Michael, his "friend" and "inspiration"
• Closing the set with an extended version of Rocket Man
• Fireworks, glitter and more fireworks
Before Elton John left the stage, he thanked fans for 52 years of "amazing love and loyalty"... and their outfits, of course.
Here's to a legendary career coming to an end.
