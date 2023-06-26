[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about what’s trending on the internet (skip to 8:39).

A video of a sunbather being bitten on the backside by a dingo in Australia is going viral.

The incident took place in K'gari, an island tourist destination in Queensland.

The dingo has since been "humanely euthanised".

There have reportedly been several incidents involving dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening than this one.

The island is home to about 200 dingoes.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Science has warned of the danger posed by the wild animals

The solution isn't to kill all the wild animals! There has got to be another solution. Why must it die? Relocate it to a park. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

