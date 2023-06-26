[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about what’s trending on the internet (skip to 8:39).
A video of a sunbather being bitten on the backside by a dingo in Australia is going viral.
The incident took place in K'gari, an island tourist destination in Queensland.
The dingo has since been "humanely euthanised".
There have reportedly been several incidents involving dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening than this one.
The island is home to about 200 dingoes.
A dingo has been filmed biting a tourist in Australia.' Sky News (@SkyNews) June 23, 2023
The Queensland Department of Environment and Science has warned of the danger posed by the wild animalshttps://t.co/8xyWy2cBPY pic.twitter.com/ZcUxRvtcon
The solution isn't to kill all the wild animals! There has got to be another solution. Why must it die? Relocate it to a park.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/animals-dingo-dingoes-2358710/
