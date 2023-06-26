Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy





Celine Dion’s Titanic theme song, ‘My Heart Will Go On’, has hit the streaming charts amid the OceanGate Titan submersible disaster.

TMZ reports online streams for the song picked up when search and rescue efforts for the sub began.

By the time the search came to a tragic end on Friday (23 June), the song had racked up more than 500 000 Spotify streams.

Many social media users shared their love for the iconic song.

Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" acapella is the most beautiful thing in the world.



The raw vocals are truly haunting 🥺pic.twitter.com/1X4FatXwAb ' celine vocals (@CelineOracle) June 22, 2023

one of the best selling songs of all time pic.twitter.com/tz4iQrFXcG ' dijon (@celinenation) June 23, 2023

While others couldn’t help but laugh at how unserious people are.

None of us are getting through the pearly gates 😭 ' Sweety Eternity 💙 (@sweety_eternity) June 23, 2023

we’re the most unserious generation methinks https://t.co/YDXjbFjahg ' m (@ksgparks) June 23, 2023

