Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
Celine Dion’s Titanic theme song, ‘My Heart Will Go On’, has hit the streaming charts amid the OceanGate Titan submersible disaster.
TMZ reports online streams for the song picked up when search and rescue efforts for the sub began.
By the time the search came to a tragic end on Friday (23 June), the song had racked up more than 500 000 Spotify streams.
Many social media users shared their love for the iconic song.
Celine Dion singing "My Heart Will Go On" acapella is the most beautiful thing in the world.' celine vocals (@CelineOracle) June 22, 2023
The raw vocals are truly haunting 🥺pic.twitter.com/1X4FatXwAb
one of the best selling songs of all time pic.twitter.com/tz4iQrFXcG' dijon (@celinenation) June 23, 2023
While others couldn’t help but laugh at how unserious people are.
None of us are getting through the pearly gates 😭' Sweety Eternity 💙 (@sweety_eternity) June 23, 2023
we’re the most unserious generation methinks https://t.co/YDXjbFjahg' m (@ksgparks) June 23, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Celine_Dion_Concert_Singing_%27Taking_Chances%27_2008.jpg
