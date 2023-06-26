‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is not fussed by the African National Congress (ANC) throwing down the gauntlet at the weekend, with the bold intention of regaining control of the province in next year’s election.
The ANC lost power in the province back in 2009.
ANC interim WC committee convenor Kalako explains why he declined his nomination
ANC must sort itself out internally if it wants to challenge DA in WC - analyst
On Monday, DA provincial leader Tertius Simmers said the party had already begun its campaign for an outright majority win.
For the first time in eight years, the ANC in the Western Cape has new leadership, with the surprise election of Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu as the new provincial leader.
Although the DA’s majority control of the province slipped by almost four percentage points to just over 55% in 2019, it believes it will retain control of the province in next year’s election.
The Western Cape is the only province where the ANC sits in the opposition benches.
In response to this weekend’s election of an emboldened new ANC leadership - Simmers said the DA was focussing on winning wards in by-elections from smaller opposition parties who enable the ANC.
“The ANC is history in the Western Cape, as was confirmed by their own secretary general Fikile Mbalula. They only stay in power through proxy parties like the PA [Patriotic Alliance] or Good, who enable their ongoing looting,” Simmers said.
In 2019, the ANC’s support in the province dwindled to below thirty%, which it ascribed at the time to poor voter turnout.
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor
Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates.Read More
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members
This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.Read More
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.Read More
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule
The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits members in both his city and in the Free State for his reported new party.Read More
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'
Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and would deal with it should investigations find President Ramaphosa guilty.Read More
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula
The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'
The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical territory without interference from national government.Read More
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson
The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders and convenors due to infighting.Read More
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.Read More