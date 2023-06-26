Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%. 26 June 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
View all Politics
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million. 26 June 2023 8:13 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk

26 June 2023 1:39 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
ANC Western Cape
DA Western Cape
National Elections

Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outright majority win in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape is not fussed by the African National Congress (ANC) throwing down the gauntlet at the weekend, with the bold intention of regaining control of the province in next year’s election.

The ANC lost power in the province back in 2009.

READ:

On Monday, DA provincial leader Tertius Simmers said the party had already begun its campaign for an outright majority win.

For the first time in eight years, the ANC in the Western Cape has new leadership, with the surprise election of Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisisu as the new provincial leader.

Although the DA’s majority control of the province slipped by almost four percentage points to just over 55% in 2019, it believes it will retain control of the province in next year’s election.

The Western Cape is the only province where the ANC sits in the opposition benches.

In response to this weekend’s election of an emboldened new ANC leadership - Simmers said the DA was focussing on winning wards in by-elections from smaller opposition parties who enable the ANC.

“The ANC is history in the Western Cape, as was confirmed by their own secretary general Fikile Mbalula. They only stay in power through proxy parties like the PA [Patriotic Alliance] or Good, who enable their ongoing looting,” Simmers said.

In 2019, the ANC’s support in the province dwindled to below thirty%, which it ascribed at the time to poor voter turnout.


This article first appeared on EWN : ‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk




26 June 2023 1:39 PM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
ANC Western Cape
DA Western Cape
National Elections

More from Politics

Image source: Screengrab from YouTube video on @CTVNews channel

[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor

26 June 2023 12:45 PM

Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members

26 June 2023 6:56 AM

This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses party members during the National Working Committee visit to the eThekwini region.Picture: @ANCKZN/Twitter

Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs

26 June 2023 6:26 AM

African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on 20 January 2023. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule

25 June 2023 10:28 AM

The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits members in both his city and in the Free State for his reported new party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressing the Western Cape ANC's ninth provincial conference in Cape Town on 24 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'

25 June 2023 8:41 AM

Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and would deal with it should investigations find President Ramaphosa guilty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula delivered the keynote address at the party's provincial conference in the Western Cape on 24 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula

25 June 2023 8:24 AM

The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report

23 June 2023 2:39 PM

Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais addresses the media at the IEC Western Cape Results Centre. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'

23 June 2023 8:12 AM

The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical territory without interference from national government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson

23 June 2023 7:23 AM

The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders and convenors due to infighting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo speaks at the Human Sciences Research Council in Pretoria on 22 June 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'

23 June 2023 7:08 AM

While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up

Local

‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk

Politics

World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title

Sport

EWN Highlights

Multi-vehicle accident involving truck results in closure of N3

27 June 2023 12:10 AM

JMPD officers monitor Diepkloof hostel protest

26 June 2023 10:24 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital unveils cutting-edge machine to treat cancer patients

26 June 2023 10:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA