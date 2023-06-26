Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing? AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, ex... 26 June 2023 3:03 PM
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life. 26 June 2023 2:53 PM
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%. 26 June 2023 2:22 PM
View all Local
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
View all Politics
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million. 26 June 2023 8:13 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July. 26 June 2023 2:37 PM
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe

26 June 2023 2:53 PM
by Orrin Singh
Tags:
Zama Zamas
Illegal miners
Harmony Gold

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life.

WELKOM - There may be survivors trapped underground in an unused mining shaft in Welkom, in the Free State, where at least 31 illegal miners believed to be Basotho nationals were killed during a methane explosion last month.

The mining shaft that was last used by Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited more than three decades ago.

Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) Minister Gwede Mantashe revealed that movements beneath the earth were detected, noting that they could be a sign of survivors.

“In terms of behaviour of methane from the surface, there is movement underground, and our suspicion is that there may be people who are still there. And if there are people still there and methane explodes further, there may be additional deaths,” Mantashe said.

READ:

Mantashe briefed the media at the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited offices on Monday afternoon.

At the same briefing, the company's spokesperson Sihle Maake said recovery efforts of the miners could not proceed.

“There's still very high levels of methane gas. So, we're currently not allowing anybody to go there. It’s also very dangerous for us to send a rescue team. That’s why we're working very closely with the DMRE to find safe solutions to determine how best we can retrieve the bodies that are still underground,” Maake explained.


This article first appeared on EWN : Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe




26 June 2023 2:53 PM
by Orrin Singh
Tags:
Zama Zamas
Illegal miners
Harmony Gold

More from Local

© gaudilab/123rf.com

How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?

26 June 2023 3:03 PM

AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A resident fishes while Vaal Dam levels reach dangerously high levels on 19 February 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up

26 June 2023 2:22 PM

As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The funeral service of 21 young people who died recently at the Enyobeni Tavern took place in Scenery Park in East London. Picture: @ewnreporter/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later

26 June 2023 2:00 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents living near the Vaal area have been forced to evacuate their homes following the opening of the Vaal Dam's sluice gates. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim

26 June 2023 11:40 AM

Let's be careful when we ask for reductions in water tariffs, says Dr Winter from UCT's Future Water Institute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nichcha1911/123rf.com

Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place

26 June 2023 11:29 AM

Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The main entryway into the town of Citrusdal in the Western Cape was washed away by heavy rain and flooding. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week

26 June 2023 8:49 AM

The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cocaine worth more than R12 million was found in an empty cargo container at the Ngqura border post. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC

26 June 2023 8:15 AM

This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, briefing members of the media on the progress regarding the implementation of the Energy Action Plan on 2 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/Kgosientsho_R

Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity

26 June 2023 7:14 AM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial difficulties it could not carry it out singularly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members

26 June 2023 6:56 AM

This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Govt's shut down 314 post office branches in last 3 years, dept tells DA

26 June 2023 6:37 AM

DA spokesperson on communications, Natasha Mazzone, said that this high number of closures had forced many people to travel long distances to access postal services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up

Local

‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk

Politics

World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title

Sport

EWN Highlights

Multi-vehicle accident involving truck results in closure of N3

27 June 2023 12:10 AM

JMPD officers monitor Diepkloof hostel protest

26 June 2023 10:24 PM

Groote Schuur Hospital unveils cutting-edge machine to treat cancer patients

26 June 2023 10:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA