Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff studios.

We just can't keep up with the pace of technology, can we?

It seems as if it was just yesterday when 'flat-screens' were all the rage, being the latest technology to enter our homes.

TV's have however gone through significant upgrades over the last 15-20 years.

In 2018, Samsung unveiled a new display technology, called the MicroLED

The South Korean company manufactures a wide range of TVs, ranging from LCD in the affordable segment to QD-OLED in the high-end segment.

So what exactly is a MicroLED TV, and how is it better than other TV?

A MicroLED panel features extremely tiny individual pixels that can create color and light, similar to OLED. It is called a MicroLED panel because its pixels are very small and measured in micrometers.

Pixels inside a MicroLED panel can create colors as well as light, so they don’t need a separate backlight source, making the whole panel slimmer than LCD, Mini-LED, and even OLED panels.

These massive TVs are on display at a custom home studio company called Cinema Architects in Kramerville, Sandton, where you can check out Samsung's Micro LED TVs range, which includes a 76-inch screen for R1.4-million to 140-inch model for a whopping R3-million.

It's quite a fantastic technology that they use, of course it's not particularly cheap. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

It's really precise quality. You get amazing images. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

I have to say that the picture quality is really spectacular. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

