Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'
John Maytham interviews Dr Nicholas Crisp (Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance) and Dr Eric Buch (Health Policy in Management at The University of Pretoria).
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill continues to stir debate amongst South Africans.
Many understand the intention of the NHI in theory, but questions about how this system can be practical remain a concern, especially with the country’s public healthcare system already under severe strain.
Crisp says the perception that only the government thinks the NHI will work is untrue.
He says that there are many who support it, like the country's poor and marginalised, and its biggest backer, the World Health Organisation, whom he says is cheering them on from the sidelines.
According to the government, the NHI is a health financing system that is designed to give all citizens access to the same quality and affordable healthcare services irrespective of their socio-economic status.
South Africa has a very complicated, duplicative and inefficient healthcare system that does not achieve great outcomes.
We want to have one common fund that has one set of benefits and not 250 different packages.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance
Of course, the devil is in the detail, we know that. We've been working on this for many many years.Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy Director General: National Health Insurance
Buch says when one compares South Africa's health system to other countries, it is clear to see that it is not performing.
He adds that it is not simply a matter of corruption and inefficiencies.
Essentially what we have in South Africa is a structural problem with our health system.Dr Eric Buch, Professor in Health Policy in Management - University of Pretoria
When we start critiquing the NHI, the question is, what are the fundamental changes that the NHI will do? There are some fundamental changes that seem to be going below the radar in terms of how the health system will operate.Dr Eric Buch, Professor in Health Policy in Management - University of Pretoria
Despite the NHI bill being passed recently, it will still be a few years before implementation.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37843295_female-doctor-writing-down-her-notes-about-little-kid.html
