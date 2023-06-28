'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu
Robert Marawa interviews AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu.
AmaZulu president, Sandile Zungu says he does not regret letting go of Benni McCarthy, even though he has gone on to coach at Manchester United.
McCarthy was head coach at _Usuthu _from 2020 until 2022, where he took the club to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership, a record-high finish for the Durban-based side.
As a result, AmaZulu qualified for the preliminary rounds of the CAF Champions League the following season.
ALSO READ: 'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy
The team however struggled to live up to the highs of the previous campaign, which saw McCarthy and AmaZulu part company in March 2022.
But just three months later, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United, working under the new manager, Erik ten Hag.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Zungu says the next few years will be the most important during his time at the club.
Getting rid of Benni wasn’t the worst decision we have made. The first season was great but the second was sub optimal. I asked him if he can commit to getting us into the top 8 and he couldn’t give me that confidence.Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu President
It was a brilliant intervention to bring in Brandon Truter, because we got to our first final in a long time. It doesn’t take anything from Benni and what he's done for football in this country, but the results weren’t forthcoming in his second season and I had to make the hard decision but I have no regrets at all.Sandile Zungu, AmaZulu President
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu
Source : @BlackBCouncil/Twitter
More from Sport
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics
South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries.Read More
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?
A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.Read More
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi
Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.Read More
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title
SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the blade shearing individual division with Rabela winning gold and Mbuweni silver.Read More
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!
The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi
Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job
Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.Read More
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.Read More
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma
He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.Read More