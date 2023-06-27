The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy
This article first appeared on EWN : The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy
More from Local
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption
OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.Read More
Talks around scholar transport regulations heading in the right direction
Steps are being taken to regulate the scholar transport industry following last month's fatal crash in Mitchells Plain.Read More
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'
How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?Read More
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle?
A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured.Read More
How is AI changing the game in SEO and digital writing?
AI has become a lot more than just a buzzword in the last few months – it has sparked a global response in the form of outrage, excitement and anxiety.Read More
Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said it had detected movements beneath the earth, pointing to signs of life.Read More
City of Cape Town urges public to reduce water usage, despite dams filling up
As a result of the heavier-than-usual rainfall, the Western Cape's dam levels are sitting at 94.6%.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later
All the news you need to know.Read More
Cape Town residents call for LOWER WATER TARIFFS as dams fill to the brim
Let's be careful when we ask for reductions in water tariffs, says Dr Winter from UCT's Future Water Institute.Read More