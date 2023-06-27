The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices. 27 June 2023 11:06 AM
Talks around scholar transport regulations heading in the right direction Steps are being taken to regulate the scholar transport industry following last month's fatal crash in Mitchells Plain. 27 June 2023 10:39 AM
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail' How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain? 27 June 2023 7:36 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outr... 26 June 2023 1:39 PM
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex). 27 June 2023 9:51 AM
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?' Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa. 26 June 2023 3:11 PM
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
On this day in '94, Aerosmith became 1st band to offer song download from web It took 60 to 90 minutes to download 'Head First' - a song that's a mere three minutes and 14 seconds long. 27 June 2023 8:55 AM
Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa! 'We gon' be alright!' 27 June 2023 8:33 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy

27 June 2023 5:15 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Zama Zamas
Illegal miners
Enyobeni tavern
Enyobeni tavern deaths

The Eyewitness News bulletin with Jane Dutton.

This article first appeared on EWN : The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy




