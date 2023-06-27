Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:35).
In his first public appearance since Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin staged his rebellion, after claiming that the Russian army purposely attacked his forces, Putin says that Prigozhin's revolt was “doomed to fail”.
While Putin didn't mention Prigozhin by name, he said that the act of rebellion "betrayed their country, their people".
He accused Ukraine and the West of wanting Russians to "kill each other".
It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other.Vladimir Putin
Putin says Wagner fighters who did not participate in the rebellion can sign contracts with the Russian military should they wish to do so.
The whereabouts of Prigozhin is currently unknown, despite his public promise to leave for Belarus.
RELATED: The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?
RELATED: 'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'
Was this really a power thing? I mean it was in sorts of ways a power thing.Adam Gilchrist
'Dictatorship for Dummies'; I think he's got a copy of that by the side of his bed.Adam Gilchrist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from World
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships
In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.Read More
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum
There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening.Read More
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster
The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead.Read More
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey
Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers.Read More
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'
Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power.Read More
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.Read More
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
Who would YOU bet your money on?Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.Read More