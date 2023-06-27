Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'





Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:35).

In his first public appearance since Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin staged his rebellion, after claiming that the Russian army purposely attacked his forces, Putin says that Prigozhin's revolt was “doomed to fail”.

While Putin didn't mention Prigozhin by name, he said that the act of rebellion "betrayed their country, their people".

He accused Ukraine and the West of wanting Russians to "kill each other".

It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other. Vladimir Putin

Putin says Wagner fighters who did not participate in the rebellion can sign contracts with the Russian military should they wish to do so.

The whereabouts of Prigozhin is currently unknown, despite his public promise to leave for Belarus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Was this really a power thing? I mean it was in sorts of ways a power thing. Adam Gilchrist

'Dictatorship for Dummies'; I think he's got a copy of that by the side of his bed. Adam Gilchrist

