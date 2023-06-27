



American rapper Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa.

The hip-hop legend, known for his smash hits _HUMBLE, Alright, Money Trees and Die Hard, _is the latest headliner to be announced by Glen 21 ahead of the Hey Neighbour Festival.

Multi-Grammy-winning artist, Pulitzer Prize recipient, cultural icon and living legend.



Neighbours! Join us in celebrating the unrivaled greatness of Kendrick Lamar as he takes the spotlight on Day 2 of our festival! 🎶



He will join the likes of Khalid, H.E.R., Swedish House Mafia and The Chainsmokers who will take to the mainstage at the festival in Pretoria from 8 to 10 December.

Social media went into a frenzy the minute the announcement hit.

I hope my landlord can fight😭😭😭 ' WABI-SABI (@JiggyBlvck) June 27, 2023

You guys did that!!!!!!!!!

You actually did that!! ' phimi.m (@OmphemetseKeam1) June 27, 2023

Me at the event after selling my mom's car😭 https://t.co/Jw7wXiUfuJ pic.twitter.com/X2k1C9ck3h ' Lou (@Dimakatso_Lets) June 27, 2023

Single-day and three-day festival passes are still available on the Ticketpro website.

