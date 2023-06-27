Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships
Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news, including Wimbledon's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to commentate live matches.
Listen to Gilchrist's view on this one below.
Gilchrist reports that Wimbledon will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) commentary during the championships for the first time commencing on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.
Reports also say that they'll use AI-generated commentary from IBM technology which "will use unique language of tennis and AI-powered analysis" without replacing human voices.
Technology giants IBM will provide AI-generated captions and audio in their three-minute video highlights reels for SW19 matches on the Wimbledon App and website.
Live radio and television commentating will still be relayed via human voice such as John McEnroe's - which has become synonymous with the Wimbledon tennis event and just cannot be replaced, says Gilchrist.
Gilchrist also raises some questions and concerns...
They taking the humanity out of the most human thing - competitive sport. There's no word if AI commentating will spread to other sport types but it does beg the question, where is AI going?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
In a statement on Wimbledon's AI adaptation, the head of IBM's sports partnerships said it's not about replacing human voices...
I see AI as very much complimenting the human element. You can’t replace John McEnroe doing commentary, that human element always needs to be there. It’s very much about supplementing and complementing. For Wimbledon, it’s about providing commentary in the future on matches that don’t currently have human commentary – the seniors, juniors, wheelchair matches.Kevin Farrar, Head Sports Partnerships - IBM
With this AI embrace, Wimbledon promises that this year's event will once again be "like never before."
Scroll up to listen to Gilchrist's view on today's global trends.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rafa_Nadal_australian_open_2009.jpg
More from World
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore
Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.Read More
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old
Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.Read More
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'
80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.Read More
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents
In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.Read More
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him
Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'
Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend.Read More