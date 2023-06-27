Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships





Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news, including Wimbledon's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to commentate live matches.

Gilchrist reports that Wimbledon will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) commentary during the championships for the first time commencing on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.

Reports also say that they'll use AI-generated commentary from IBM technology which "will use unique language of tennis and AI-powered analysis" without replacing human voices.

Technology giants IBM will provide AI-generated captions and audio in their three-minute video highlights reels for SW19 matches on the Wimbledon App and website.

Live radio and television commentating will still be relayed via human voice such as John McEnroe's - which has become synonymous with the Wimbledon tennis event and just cannot be replaced, says Gilchrist.

Gilchrist also raises some questions and concerns...

They taking the humanity out of the most human thing - competitive sport. There's no word if AI commentating will spread to other sport types but it does beg the question, where is AI going? Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

In a statement on Wimbledon's AI adaptation, the head of IBM's sports partnerships said it's not about replacing human voices...

I see AI as very much complimenting the human element. You can’t replace John McEnroe doing commentary, that human element always needs to be there. It’s very much about supplementing and complementing. For Wimbledon, it’s about providing commentary in the future on matches that don’t currently have human commentary – the seniors, juniors, wheelchair matches. Kevin Farrar, Head Sports Partnerships - IBM

With this AI embrace, Wimbledon promises that this year's event will once again be "like never before."

