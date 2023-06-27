Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clinical trial for ‘exciting’ new TB vaccine coming to South Africa A clinical trial for a new Tuberculosis (TB) vaccine is to be conducted in South Africa. 29 June 2023 5:17 PM
[LISTEN] Who should take responsibility for illegal mining deaths? Illegal mining is a huge issue which has led to multiple deaths in South Africa. 29 June 2023 3:18 PM
Cape Town mayor pleased as Amazon HQ legal woes come to an end The Observatory Civil Association has stopped all efforts to oppose the construction of the Amazon HQ at old River Club site. 29 June 2023 11:16 AM
View all Local
DA initiates bill to devolve national powers in WC The Western Cape cannot pass a law to give itself more powers, says Professor Jaap de Visser. 29 June 2023 10:52 AM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities. 29 June 2023 9:41 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
View all Business
Belief Matters: Why religions may die out or change over time Religions have existed throughout the world for centuries, and through the years many of these have died out. 29 June 2023 4:09 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding the signifance of Qurbani On a day like today, it's encouraged to perform a sacrifice, says Mickaeel Collier from Awqaf SA. 29 June 2023 2:30 PM
Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping Many of us have probably wished we could make money while we sleep, and one Twitch streamer has found a way to just that. 29 June 2023 1:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
The Ashes: England's ‘Bazball’ cricket style explained Coach Brendon McCullum’s “Bazball” style of play pits itself against the old foe for the first time, here's how... 29 June 2023 11:00 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
View all World
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
View all Africa
Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Tennis

Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships

27 June 2023 11:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Wimbledon
Artificial Intelligence
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.

Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news, including Wimbledon's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to commentate live matches.

Listen to Gilchrist's view on this one below.

Gilchrist reports that Wimbledon will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) commentary during the championships for the first time commencing on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.

Reports also say that they'll use AI-generated commentary from IBM technology which "will use unique language of tennis and AI-powered analysis" without replacing human voices.

Technology giants IBM will provide AI-generated captions and audio in their three-minute video highlights reels for SW19 matches on the Wimbledon App and website.

Live radio and television commentating will still be relayed via human voice such as John McEnroe's - which has become synonymous with the Wimbledon tennis event and just cannot be replaced, says Gilchrist.

Gilchrist also raises some questions and concerns...

They taking the humanity out of the most human thing - competitive sport. There's no word if AI commentating will spread to other sport types but it does beg the question, where is AI going?

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

In a statement on Wimbledon's AI adaptation, the head of IBM's sports partnerships said it's not about replacing human voices...

I see AI as very much complimenting the human element. You can’t replace John McEnroe doing commentary, that human element always needs to be there. It’s very much about supplementing and complementing. For Wimbledon, it’s about providing commentary in the future on matches that don’t currently have human commentary – the seniors, juniors, wheelchair matches.

Kevin Farrar, Head Sports Partnerships - IBM

With this AI embrace, Wimbledon promises that this year's event will once again be "like never before."

Scroll up to listen to Gilchrist's view on today's global trends.




27 June 2023 11:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Wimbledon
Artificial Intelligence
Adam Gilchrist
The World View

More from World

© jukurae/123rf.com

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

29 June 2023 12:54 PM

Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paris on fire after 'racist murder' by French police kills 17-year-old

[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old

29 June 2023 9:11 AM

Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents

28 June 2023 12:50 PM

In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

28 June 2023 11:44 AM

Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius

Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him

27 June 2023 1:10 PM

Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r). © bikox99

German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis

27 June 2023 11:33 AM

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'

27 June 2023 8:21 AM

Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum

26 June 2023 12:46 PM

There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

World

Internet star makes THOUSANDS of dollars by live streaming herself sleeping

Lifestyle

Tap and go, cautiously – Wendy Knowler

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Cape Town police search for missing 7-year-old boy

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

Joburg EMS issues accidental fire warning: 'Never leave candles unattended'

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

Disgruntled Diepsloot residents gear up for another confrontation with SAPS

29 June 2023 10:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA