



Christine Dawood, the mother of 19-year-old Suleman who died on the Titan submersible, says she gave up her place on the vessel for her son to go.

Suleman and his father Shahzada were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded on a journey to view the Titanic wreckage.

RELATED: Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

Speaking to the BBC, Christine says her son “really wanted to go”.

“It was supposed to be Shahzada and I going down. I stepped back and gave the place to Suleman because he really wanted to go.”

The submersible set out on the journey over the Father's Day weekend and was reported missing on 19 June.

Search and rescue efforts continued for five days before the US Coast Guard determined that the vessel imploded after debris was found in the area.

RELATED: Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible

This article first appeared on 947 : Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him