



Billionaire, Kylie Jenner (25) and her baby-daddy, Travis Scott (32) revealed that they changed their son's name from Wolf Jacques Webster to Aire Webster, 16 months after his birth.

The parenting duo welcomed Aire (then Wolf) on 2 February 2022.

The change seems to have been long in the land of contemplation since the social media star shared that her son "isn't Wolf anymore" in an Instagram story posted in March 2022.

At the time, Jenner explained her thinking on the name change, saying, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

According to official court documents obtained by the news outlet PEOPLE on Monday (26 June), Jenner and Scott made their son's name change official on 22 June 2023 - axing his original middle name too.

Wolf or Aire... whatever his name is, this little guy's C.U.T.E!!!

This article first appeared on KFM : Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth