OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption
Africa Melane interviews Rudie Heineken, Portfolio Manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA).
OUTA has called for Andile Nongogo, NSFAS CEO, Duduzile Mwelase, senior manager at SSETA and Anania Baloyi and Ngwenya Baloyi, both from Five Stars Communications to be placed under investigation for alleged fraud and corruption.
The criminal complaints are in relation to the over-inflation of a specific tender awarded to Five Stars in 2016.
Allegedly, Five Stars over-inflated their bid for the branding of a tender box by 8000%.
Heineken says that they were made aware of the case in 2017 when they received information from whistleblowers regarding irregularities.
He adds that there is enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.
One investigation led to another and we discovered a whole network of service providers and public officials signing-off on these kind of deals.Rudie Heineken, Portfolio Manager – Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_93314736_close-up-of-gavel-and-banknote-in-courtroom.html
