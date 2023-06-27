‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
Shaka iLembe is already making history on DStv after only two episodes.
MultiChoice reports the series broke ratings records, becoming the best-performing drama series in its history.
The show recorded 3.6 million viewers in its first week and also reached number one on the DStv App in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and many other African countries.
Fans also showed their love for the series as it was among the trending topics on both Twitter and TikTok.
MultiChoice CEO for general entertainment Nomsa Philiso, says that the vision was to tell an epic African story on a grand scale.
The 12-episode series, set in the 1700s, tells the story of the Zulu King, with iterations from his early childhood to adulthood.
“That audiences have bought into this storytelling universe is deeply affirming because it aligns with our understanding of the market appetite for this type of content,” she says.
Catch Shaka iLembe on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161, on Sundays.
RELATED: ‘Shaka iLembe’ highlights the importance of telling authentic African stories
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
Source : https://twitter.com/NomzamoMbatha/status/1672991917137600513
More from Entertainment
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022.Read More
On this day in '94, Aerosmith became 1st band to offer song download from web
It took 60 to 90 minutes to download 'Head First' - a song that's a mere three minutes and 14 seconds long.Read More
Kendrick Lamar is coming to South Africa!
Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show
The 76-year-old icon winds down with a global farewell tour including Glastonbury ahead of a final gig in Stockholm on 8 July.Read More
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would.Read More
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West
The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne chatted to former Idols finalist, Monde Msutwana, one of the artists in the production.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer.Read More
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam
Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More
Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.Read More
Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV
Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.Read More
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.Read More
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.Read More
[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young
Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.Read More