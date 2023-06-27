Talks around scholar transport regulations heading in the right direction





Africa Melane speaks to Denver Van Aarde, chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Project, about meetings held between scholar transport drivers and the Western Cape Department of Mobility.

- On 30 May, five schoolchildren were killed in a crash in Mitchells Plain

- The learners were travelling on the back of a bakkie

- The 55-year-old driver was later arrested on a charge of culpable homicide

Classmates of the five children killed in a collision in Mitchells Plain on 30 May 2023 left handwritten messages at the scene. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

With a community still reeling, meetings have begun taking place between scholar transport drivers and the Western Cape Department of Mobility in a bid to regulate scholar transportation in the province.

Last month, five children died after the bakkie they were being transported in hit a traffic light.

The learners were travelling on the back of a bakkie, which was heading along AZ Berman Drive.

Van Aarde says the tragedy highlights how important it is for government to take scholar transport seriously.

Some of us have been doing this for a long, long time and the cry has been, for a long, long time, for government to come and assist. Denver Van Aarde, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain Scholar Project

Following on from the meeting earlier this month, the Mitchells Plain Scholar Project and other partners will attend another meeting on a way forward this morning (Tuesday).

This is going to be huge for us, it's the first time in history that we are engaging in this opportunity from the MEC for us to get together to be one voice for the scholar driver industry. Denver Van Aarde, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain Scholar Project

We have an open day on the 5th of July for all the scholar drivers in the Western Cape so we can see who is eligible for their permit. Denver Van Aarde, Chairperson - Mitchells Plain Scholar Project

