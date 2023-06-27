



What does Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan have in common?

They're all part-owners of the Alpine Formula 1 team since Monday (27 June), confirmed by press releases and Twitter.

The Hollywood trio along with other investors purchased a 24% stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team - one of the oldest and most successful teams on the Formula 1 grid.

The investment comes via Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Investment's group - which is a film production company and digital marketing agency founded by the Deadpool actor - and was part of a larger group that purchased a stake worth nearly $220 million.

Reports say Alpine has struggled to reach the same levels of success and is currently fifth out of 10 teams in the Formula 1 Constructors’ Standings. Hopefully, Reynolds, McElhenney and Jordan can turn that around in the years to come.

On this star-studded collaboration, Alpine says in a statement...

The Investor Group brings together a unique combination of expertise. Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, with the brand building skills of Maximum Effort Investments (led by Ryan Reynolds) will bring successful sports and media experience and operational expertise in building high-growth companies. Alpine, Press Statement

Reynolds and McElhenney have teamed up for investments before when they purchased a small Welsh soccer club, Wrexham AFC in 2020.

Let's see how this one goes.

This article first appeared on KFM : Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team