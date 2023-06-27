6 years after devastating fires, what came of the re-blocking in Imizamo Yethu?
African Melane speaks to Imizamo Yethu community leader Samkelo Krweqe about the status of re-blocking in the area.
Residents in the informal settlement of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay claim there has been no progress on the re-blocking process promised by the City of Cape Town since the departure of former Mayor Patricia De Lille.
After the devastating fires of March 2017, the “super-blocking” process was signed off on, which would create space for infrastructure such as roads and walkways and water, electricity and sewerage services.
Not all residents were in support of the process, and protests and court action followed the plans.
It [re-blocking] was meant to assist the community, putting in infrastructure...but it only happened in one area and then it stopped because of all the court cases...Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader - Imizamo Yethu
When there's elections, the government campaigns and says they did the re-blocking - they never did a great, great job.Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader - Imizamo Yethu
We've lost a lot of people in these fires.Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader - Imizamo Yethu
RELATED: Mayor de Lille: CoCT to fast track re-blocking process #HoutBayProtest
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
More from Local
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban
Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.Read More
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape
Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.Read More
SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC
The province has been hit by heavy rainfall that has resulted in severe flooding that has damaged road infrastructure and left residents destitute.Read More
Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA
Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage
All the news you need to know.Read More
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans
One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption
OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.Read More