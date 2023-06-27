6 years after devastating fires, what came of the re-blocking in Imizamo Yethu?





African Melane speaks to Imizamo Yethu community leader Samkelo Krweqe about the status of re-blocking in the area.

Residents from Imizamo Yethu protest outside the Cape Town Civic Centre. Residents protested against the ongoing super-blocking process in the informal settlement. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

Residents in the informal settlement of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay claim there has been no progress on the re-blocking process promised by the City of Cape Town since the departure of former Mayor Patricia De Lille.

After the devastating fires of March 2017, the “super-blocking” process was signed off on, which would create space for infrastructure such as roads and walkways and water, electricity and sewerage services.

Not all residents were in support of the process, and protests and court action followed the plans.

It [re-blocking] was meant to assist the community, putting in infrastructure...but it only happened in one area and then it stopped because of all the court cases... Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader - Imizamo Yethu

When there's elections, the government campaigns and says they did the re-blocking - they never did a great, great job. Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader - Imizamo Yethu

We've lost a lot of people in these fires. Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader - Imizamo Yethu

RELATED: Mayor de Lille: CoCT to fast track re-blocking process #HoutBayProtest

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.