Vaccination is ‘our best protection’ in fighting flu season

South Africa is currently deep into the flu season and experiencing quite the influenza epidemic.

In order to treat it, we must be able to distinguish between influenza and the common cold.

Dr McKay outlines that common cold symptoms include coughing, a sore throat and runny nose. It is generally mild, and the body can sort itself out.

Influenza (flu) on the other hand is a specific diagnosis, symptoms include coughing, a sore throat, sneezing, severe headaches and even joint pains.

That syndrome where you really feel ill and you just need to be in bed, you’re too weak to do anything else, that is called influenza and it's been going around dramatically. Dr Marlin McKay, general practitioner

Our best protection is the annual flu vaccine as the virus undergoes change each year.

He adds that people need to look at the influenza in isolation, away from Covid-19, as they are all different viruses.

This is the flu season and we are all equally vulnerable to influenza if you have not been vaccinated, and some are just more vulnerable to have more severe influenza if they have comorbid conditions. Dr Marlin McKay, general practitioner

Dr McKay shares tips for preventing further infection if you are already ill:

· Cough into your sleeve

· Wash your hands and wear a face mask

· Stay home until you are better + 1 day, influenza is highly infectious

Those looking to prevent infection should consider getting vaccinated, especially those with comorbid conditions.

If you are feeling a little under the weather, immediately consult your healthcare professional to get ahead of it.

With regards to the vaccine, Dr McKay says it is important to remember that people react differently to vaccines.

Similarly to the Covid-19 vaccination, people will react differently to the influenza vaccination – for example, having flu-like symptoms.

We are all going to react differently to a vaccine, an injection or medication, that does not necessarily make it a bad vaccine, it has side effects… the benefits far outweigh the risk. It is our best protection against influenza. Dr Marlin McKay, general practitioner

He adds that vaccinations also assist with recovery.

Without a vaccination, people tend to get more ill, have more symptoms and more complications, such as influenza pneumonia or post-viral bronchitis.

