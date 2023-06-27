Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday... 27 June 2023 5:17 PM
SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC The province has been hit by heavy rainfall that has resulted in severe flooding that has damaged road infrastructure and left res... 27 June 2023 3:38 PM
View all Local
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex). 27 June 2023 9:51 AM
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail' How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain? 27 June 2023 7:36 AM
View all Business
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Solar power
SA energy crisis
loadsheddding
ooba Solar

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Clarence Ford interviews Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer at ooba Solar.

Naturally, loadshedding has become part of our daily vocabulary as most times, the lights are off more than they are on.

Many have been left with no choice but to consider alternative energy sources such as solar, however, this comes at a pretty penny.

To help make it more affordable and accessible, ooba Solar has partnered with suppliers that offer solar solutions at a variety of price points to help suit every wallet.

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf
A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out

While the price of solar isn't coming down, it is becoming more accessible, says d'Hotman.

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option, which would be appealing for home owners that may not have found their forever home, and would be packing up in the near future.

This would cost anywhere between R1400 and R1800 per month over a five-year period.

D'Hotman recommends reaching out to one of their experts to ensure that you're getting the most affordable and smart option for you.

For more information, click here.

RELATED: Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City

There are new financial options coming into the market that are making access to residential solar and energy independence easier for South African homeowners.

Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer – ooba Solar

This is after all a long-term investment.

Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer – ooba Solar

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




27 June 2023 12:39 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Solar power
SA energy crisis
loadsheddding
ooba Solar

More from Local

A tornado swept through Durban North on 27 June 2023, injuring two people and causing infrastructure damage. Pictures: Twitter/screenshots

WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban

27 June 2023 5:45 PM

Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape

27 June 2023 5:17 PM

Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trendobjects/123rf.com

SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

27 June 2023 3:38 PM

The province has been hit by heavy rainfall that has resulted in severe flooding that has damaged road infrastructure and left residents destitute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

27 June 2023 3:08 PM

Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on 26 June 2023 where 31 Basotho nationals were killed. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage

27 June 2023 1:49 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Residents from Imizamo Yethu protest outside the Cape Town Civic Centre. Residents protested against the ongoing super-blocking process in the informal settlement. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

6 years after devastating fires, what came of the re-blocking in Imizamo Yethu?

27 June 2023 1:04 PM

"It only happened in one area and then it stopped because of all the court cases", Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader in Imizamo Yethu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r). © bikox99

German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis

27 June 2023 11:33 AM

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption

27 June 2023 11:06 AM

OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A group of scholar transport drivers outside the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court say they’re apologising to the families of the deceased and injured children. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Talks around scholar transport regulations heading in the right direction

27 June 2023 10:39 AM

Steps are being taken to regulate the scholar transport industry following last month's fatal crash in Mitchells Plain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

There is hope for South Africa's economy. © gesrey/123rf.com

Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst

27 June 2023 9:51 AM

The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

27 June 2023 7:36 AM

How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr

26 June 2023 8:46 PM

gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023 8:27 PM

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung's latest MICRO-LED TV technology. Image: www.samsung.com

Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV

26 June 2023 8:13 PM

Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?

26 June 2023 7:50 PM

The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

Local

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

Local

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

Entertainment Lifestyle Athletics

EWN Highlights

SACP lays charge against Twitter over sinister comments about Mantashe

27 June 2023 9:56 PM

WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban

27 June 2023 9:45 PM

DA officially suspends Nqaba Bhanga from all party-political activities

27 June 2023 9:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA