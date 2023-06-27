Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans
Clarence Ford interviews Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer at ooba Solar.
Naturally, loadshedding has become part of our daily vocabulary as most times, the lights are off more than they are on.
Many have been left with no choice but to consider alternative energy sources such as solar, however, this comes at a pretty penny.
To help make it more affordable and accessible, ooba Solar has partnered with suppliers that offer solar solutions at a variety of price points to help suit every wallet.
RELATED: Loadshedding: Considering going solar? Here are some tips to help you out
While the price of solar isn't coming down, it is becoming more accessible, says d'Hotman.
One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option, which would be appealing for home owners that may not have found their forever home, and would be packing up in the near future.
This would cost anywhere between R1400 and R1800 per month over a five-year period.
D'Hotman recommends reaching out to one of their experts to ensure that you're getting the most affordable and smart option for you.
For more information, click here.
RELATED: Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
There are new financial options coming into the market that are making access to residential solar and energy independence easier for South African homeowners.Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer – ooba Solar
This is after all a long-term investment.Dominique d'Hotman, Chief Strategy Officer – ooba Solar
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122964351_solar-panels-or-photovoltaic-power-plant-on-the-roof-of-a-house.html
More from Local
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban
Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.Read More
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape
Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.Read More
SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC
The province has been hit by heavy rainfall that has resulted in severe flooding that has damaged road infrastructure and left residents destitute.Read More
Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA
Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage
All the news you need to know.Read More
6 years after devastating fires, what came of the re-blocking in Imizamo Yethu?
"It only happened in one area and then it stopped because of all the court cases", Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader in Imizamo Yethu.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption
OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.Read More
More from Business
Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst
The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex).Read More
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'
How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?Read More
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr
gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.Read More
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes
'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.Read More
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV
Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.Read More
The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?
The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More