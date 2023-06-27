



Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Can a superstar ruin the lyrics of a fellow superstar's song?

Well, the godmother of soul, Patti LaBelle, stumbled over the lyrics of the rendition of 'The Best' to honour the late Tina Turner during the BET Awards on Sunday night.

Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF ' philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a BET spokesperson said that the 'excited' audience blocked LaBelle from seeing the lyrics on the teleprompter.

Turner, the Queen of Rock & Roll, died aged 83 in her home in Switzerland on 24 May after battling a long illness.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute