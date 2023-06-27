[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Can a superstar ruin the lyrics of a fellow superstar's song?
Well, the godmother of soul, Patti LaBelle, stumbled over the lyrics of the rendition of 'The Best' to honour the late Tina Turner during the BET Awards on Sunday night.
Patti LaBelle says she can't see the words #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/DGu6SksytF' philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2023
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a BET spokesperson said that the 'excited' audience blocked LaBelle from seeing the lyrics on the teleprompter.
Turner, the Queen of Rock & Roll, died aged 83 in her home in Switzerland on 24 May after battling a long illness.
Scroll up to see what else is going viral.
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute
More from Lifestyle
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.Read More
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa
The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs.Read More
[WATCH] Chimp spellbound seeing sky for the first time after horrific caged life
A viral video shows a 29-year-old survivor of New York’s infamous experimental laboratory seeing the open sky for the first time.Read More
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes
The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'
Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.Read More
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o
The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'Read More
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award
The Avenger just can't stop winning.Read More
Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy
In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.Read More
Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV
Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.Read More