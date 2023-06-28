



The _Masked Singer South Africa _is in full swing and yet another character was unmasked over the weekend.

In case you missed it, the Banana with the smooth vocals was the latest contestant to be eliminated on the show.

It was a shock, as his rendition of Luther Vandross’ So Amazing was definitely one to remember.

Alas, the difficult decision was made and we got to peel back the mask on the Banana.

SPOILER ALERT!

Under all that glitter and gold was Primedia Broadcasting's very own talk radio presenter Bongani Bingwa!

Needless to say, Bongani has us all fooled.

And with those impressive vocals we wonder who the remaining contestants are!

In case you missed last week’s episode, catch the re-broadcast on Thursday at 9pm on SABC 1.

The Masked Singer South Africa premieres on SABC 3 every Saturday at 6:30pm.

This article first appeared on 947 : Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’