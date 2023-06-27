Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination
Barbara Friedman reports on the trending news of the day including the European Championships in Poland where a Belgian shot putter, Jolien Boumkwo, stood in for teammates in the 100-meter hurdles category after they had to withdraw to prevent disqualification.
Skip to 3:40 for Friedman's view on this one.
What lengths would you go to, to help a teammate?
Jolien Boumkwo literally jumped over hurdles for hers.
Friedman reports on this viral story which involves a Belgian shot putter and hammer throw champion, Jolien Boumkwo, who stepped up for two teammates who were unable to compete in the 100-meter hurdles category by competing for them.
In a bid to save their team from disqualification, she tackled each hurdle in a bid to avoid injury - even though her only experience with hurdles is at training level.
Boumkwo's substitution saw her complete the hurdles division in 32.81 seconds which didn't set any records. Her efforts were also unable to save Belgium from being relegated.
Despite the loss, the shot putter is being hailed a champion (and going viral) for encapsulating team spirit.
As Friedman says, this is an incredible lesson in teamwork in action because the "spirit behind this is amazing."
Sport is about more than ego ❤️' Eurosport (@eurosport) June 24, 2023
With their 100m hurdler injured & unable to compete, Belgium desperately needed someone to run to keep them from getting relegated.
Enter shotputter Joulien Boumkwo 🦸♀️
(via @EuroAthletics) | #EG2023 pic.twitter.com/vDdAPorySm
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/jolienboumkwo/?hl=en
