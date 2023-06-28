Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel
Bruce Whitfield and Joe Public's Pepe Marais talk advertising on The Money Show.
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks branding experts to share their advertising “heroes” and "zeros".
British Airways' "A British Original" was one of the hero picks for Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public.
Marais selected two heroes this week in the spirit of the creativity celebrated at the "Oscars" of advertising, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
The BA campaign takes its inspiration from that common flight experience - ticking off whether you're travelling for business or leisure on an official form.
It's completely just based on this simple insight of what is the purpose of your visit... just playing off that and then giving the real reasons beyond why you go overseas just for leisure... things like spending the kids' inheritance, or marriage CPR, really beautiful lines.Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
Marais says it is wonderful that agency Uncommon had such a copy-rich idea, especially in view of the cost of productions today and our current world where we have become so visual.
It resonated with me because of the simplicity, which was a trend at Cannes this year... The pen is mightier than the sword - words are powerful and we don't often use them enough, so for me it was beautiful.Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
It was also very tactically used, so the agency wrote more than 500 different lines.Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
Scroll up to listen to Marais' advertising critiques (BA discussion at 10:16)
The campaign also included a visual element- watch some of the ads below:
Source : https://mediacentre.britishairways.com/image/details/151274
