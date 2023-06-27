Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases
Naspers reports that its annual profit has fallen by more than 46% to R184.7 billion ($9.96 billion) from R318 billion.
The global Internet group released its results for the financial year to end-March on Tuesday.
Naspers subsidiary Prosus also recorded a steep drop in profit - from R319 billion ($18.6 billion) to R172 billion ($$10 billion).
The performance of Tencent was a contributing factor - the company's said it was impacted by China's COVID-19 regulations and new tech regulations.
RELATED: R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries
Naspers and Prosus also announced their intention to remove the cross-holding structure introduced two years ago.
Dutch-listed Prosus is described as the consumer internet arm of Naspers, holding a 26% stake in Tencent.
Naspers says the removal of the cross-holding simplifies the ownership structure of the Group and enables the continuation of the share repurchase programme at the Naspers level.
The transaction will be effected by both Naspers and Prosus issuing shares to their existing shareholders. Naspers and Prosus will waive their rights to participate in the respective capitalisation issue of new Prosus or Naspers shares.Naspers
Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Group CFO Basil Sgourdos, and asks him to explain the removal of the cross-holding in simple terms.
The reasons we're unwinding the cross-holding NOW, is so that the Naspers open-ended share repurchase can continue. Currently, because of the cross-holding, Naspers has to buy or repurchase its shares through a South African subsidiary company... and there are limits to how much you can buy back on that basis.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
So we're removing the cross-holding so that Naspers can continue to repurchase stock directly from shareholders.Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
Commenting on Tencent's performance and the impact on profits, Sgourdos explains how the company responded to the effects of China's COVID restrictions last year.
Tencent did what most Internet companies have done against a tough macro backdrop; it attacked costs hard and right-sized the business for the future... and now its profitability has improved by 34% year on year. We think that's just the beginning....Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers
For more from Sgourdos, listen to the interview at the top of the article
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/piter2121/piter21211905/piter2121190500230/127812651-konskie-poland-may-18-2019-hand-holding-smartphone-with-naspers-company-website-displayed-on.jpg
More from Business
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders
Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money ShowRead More
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team
Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.Read More
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?
Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discusses the role that special employment programmes are playing in a difficult context.Read More
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans
One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.Read More
Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst
The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex).Read More
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'
How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?Read More
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr
gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.Read More
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes
'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.Read More
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV
Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.Read More