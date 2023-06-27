Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show 27 June 2023 9:49 PM
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping? Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discu... 27 June 2023 7:45 PM
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Local
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding struc... 27 June 2023 8:44 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
View all Business
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi Arrows finished 9th on the table last season and made the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup. 27 June 2023 7:54 PM
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases

27 June 2023 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
company results
Basil Sgourdos
Prosus
share buyback
Prosus share buyback

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos about Naspers' annual results and the planned removal of the cross-holding structure introduced with Prosus two years ago.
@ piter2121/123rf.com
@ piter2121/123rf.com

Naspers reports that its annual profit has fallen by more than 46% to R184.7 billion ($9.96 billion) from R318 billion.

The global Internet group released its results for the financial year to end-March on Tuesday.

Naspers subsidiary Prosus also recorded a steep drop in profit - from R319 billion ($18.6 billion) to R172 billion ($$10 billion).

The performance of Tencent was a contributing factor - the company's said it was impacted by China's COVID-19 regulations and new tech regulations.

RELATED: R400 BILLION wiped off Naspers and Prosus shares over China policy worries

Naspers and Prosus also announced their intention to remove the cross-holding structure introduced two years ago.

Dutch-listed Prosus is described as the consumer internet arm of Naspers, holding a 26% stake in Tencent.

Naspers says the removal of the cross-holding simplifies the ownership structure of the Group and enables the continuation of the share repurchase programme at the Naspers level.

The transaction will be effected by both Naspers and Prosus issuing shares to their existing shareholders. Naspers and Prosus will waive their rights to participate in the respective capitalisation issue of new Prosus or Naspers shares.

Naspers

Bruce Whitfield interviews Naspers Group CFO Basil Sgourdos, and asks him to explain the removal of the cross-holding in simple terms.

The reasons we're unwinding the cross-holding NOW, is so that the Naspers open-ended share repurchase can continue. Currently, because of the cross-holding, Naspers has to buy or repurchase its shares through a South African subsidiary company... and there are limits to how much you can buy back on that basis.

Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

So we're removing the cross-holding so that Naspers can continue to repurchase stock directly from shareholders.

Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

Commenting on Tencent's performance and the impact on profits, Sgourdos explains how the company responded to the effects of China's COVID restrictions last year.

Tencent did what most Internet companies have done against a tough macro backdrop; it attacked costs hard and right-sized the business for the future... and now its profitability has improved by 34% year on year. We think that's just the beginning....

Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

For more from Sgourdos, listen to the interview at the top of the article




27 June 2023 8:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
company results
Basil Sgourdos
Prosus
share buyback
Prosus share buyback

More from Business

Image: © Leon Swart/123rf.com

Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders

27 June 2023 9:49 PM

Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© petertt/123rf.com

As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?

27 June 2023 7:45 PM

Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discusses the role that special employment programmes are playing in a difficult context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is hope for South Africa's economy. © gesrey/123rf.com

Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst

27 June 2023 9:51 AM

The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

27 June 2023 7:36 AM

How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr

26 June 2023 8:46 PM

gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023 8:27 PM

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung's latest MICRO-LED TV technology. Image: www.samsung.com

Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV

26 June 2023 8:13 PM

Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?

26 June 2023 7:50 PM

The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC

Local

As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?

Business Local

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

Entertainment Lifestyle Athletics

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Kuhlasele isishingishane enyakatho neTheku, iyancipha imisebenzi

27 June 2023 11:58 PM

'No reason why Golden Arrows can't win silverware next season' - Vusi Vilakazi

27 June 2023 11:54 PM

The day that was: KZN tornado/WC’s thunderstorms, recovering trapped Zama Zamas

27 June 2023 11:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA