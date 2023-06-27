Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders





The mining sector raised the problem of mounting export backlogs when the South African Revenue Service (Sars) introduced a new software system, reports Business Maverick.

Customs at border posts and ports were affected by technical issues related to the new system writes Ed Stoddard, "hampering crucial exports and imports that are a key lifeline for a struggling economy".

"The Minerals Council is aware of the difficulties with the border posts and customs and is working with all our members in conjunction with government departments and Sars to expedite solutions" said Allan Seccombe, spokesperson for the Minerals Council SA.

Stoddard said Grain SA also told him it was aware of port congestion.

Since publication of the article he's received a response from Sars, Stoddard says.

They admit there have been logjams but that they implemented manual release procedures, which meant that they were doing things by hand... They say that the customs clearance system is now up and running and Sars is working with stakeholders on the matter. Ed Stoddard, Journalist

It seems however, that the problem emerged on Thursday last week already Stoddard adds.

Included in the related correspondence he's seen, there was also a letter the Citrus Growers Association sent to its members last Friday.

This raises questions about why Sars has not been transparent as it did not communicate this information to the public, he notes.

