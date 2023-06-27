Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA





JOHANNESBURG - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has recorded 21,000 job losses in the first quarter of 2023.

Stats SA released the employment statistics for the period between January to March 2023.

It noted a decrease in employment in various sectors while there were some gains in others.

Stats SA said the number of people currently employed in the country were approximately 10 million.

But over the last financial year 97, 000 jobs were lost in various sectors.

It said the trade industry bore the brunt of the job losses, followed by business service, transport and construction.

In contrast, Stats SA said the community services industry emerged as a significant job contributor while there were also gains in the mining, manufacturing and electricity industries.

Stats said basic salary and wages paid to employees dropped by R11.8 billion from December 2022 to March 2023.

