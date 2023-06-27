SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC





CAPE TOWN - As the Western Cape recovers from devastating storms in some parts, the South African Weather Service has issued another warning.

More than a week ago, cold fronts started bringing heavy rains that led to flooding, while strong winds also caused problems.

More inclement weather is on the cards from Tuesday afternoon.

Many residents are still affected by the recent storms and mop-up operations have been continuing in various parts of the province.

Authorities have dealt with uprooted trees, rockfalls, mudslides and rivers bursting their banks.

The communities of Citrusdal and Vredendal were totally cut off by severe flooding and collapsed roads, while scores of residents have been in urgent need of necessities like food, shelter and clothing.

At least two deaths were reported as a result of the stormy weather.

The weather service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for strong winds across the Western Cape, as well as severe thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters warn quick downpours and possible hail could lead to flash flooding around susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, as well as structural damage, especially in informal areas.

