No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Genius Lessons In Cracking The Global Retail Code From Six SA Entrepreneurs

* 29 June 2023 6:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global

Bruce Whitfield learns important lessons from South African CEOs who have found success for their products in international markets.

How does a South African business get its product listed in some of the world’s most prestigious stores such as Harrods, Selfridges, Costco & Amazon and perform well in the international market?

To answer this, Bruce Whitfield invited six world-renowned executives whose products have reached international shores and made an impact for the final episode of the Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus. The list of esteemed guests include SXOLLIE cider’s Karol Ostaszewski, Island Way Sorbet’s Adrian Vardy, Fieldbar’s Lee Hartman, Oryx Desert Salt’s Sam Skyring, BOS tea’s Will Battersby, and Sealand Gear’s Adrian Hewlett.

Listen to the full episode below.

Karol Ostaszewski – SXOLLIE Cider

Created in the Elgin Valley by Karol Ostazewski and his wife Laura Clacey, SXOLLIE Cider turned out to be a tough sell in its home market after Distell, the second biggest cider maker in the was bought over by the company in first place, Heineken. So the SXOLLIE founders needed a new strategy. They decided to find a way into the UK market and saw success with Harrods, Nando’s, Waitrose, Tesco, and recently got into quite a number of pubs.

We really believed in the quality of the liquid that we were producing. And while we were making excellent headway in South Africa, we wanted to take the product to the world and we knew it had the quality in order to succeed.

Karol Ostaszewski, CEO, SXOLLIE Cider

We looked at Harrods and decided to connect with the senior buyer there, sent him a sample, got an interview and before we knew it, we were the first cider listed at Harrods in over a decade.

Karol Ostaszewski, CEO, SXOLLIE Cider

Adrian Vardy – Island Way Sorbet

Creamy sorbet served in the flash-frozen hollowed-out fruit skins of the fruit sent to Japan, all done at the football field-sized factory in the Nqura industrial development outside Gqheberha in the Eastern Cape and exported, almost exclusively to the enormous Costco network in the US.

It’s a business that is designed for export and built on trust and high-quality processes. The company saw a spike in purchases due to an unexpected source of exposure… TikTok. During the pandemic, many Costco-goers found themselves looking to buy desserts at the supermarket as opposed to going to restaurants or dessert parlours. After trying Island Way Sorbet, many customers made TikTok videos to give their reviews and encourage others to do the same – forming part of the “TikTok made me buy this” trend. The hashtag page for #IslandWaySorbet now boasts over 88 million views, with more TikTokers curiously trying out the product.

We noticed reasonably early that our product was going viral on TikTok. We were kind of excited when it got to three million views, and about a year and a half later it was up to 60 million views. And that had a huge impact on us.

Adrian Vardy, DC Foods (Island Way)

Lee Hartman – Fieldbar

Having sold his software business, Lee Hartman, an accountant by training, wanted a more creative outlet but also to solve a problem of aesthetics and the function of cooler boxes – so he developed Fieldbar. Cooler boxes comprising 58 pieces of carefully engineered components in a casing made from the same material as motorbike helmets have now sold over 30 000 units.

Lee Hartman, who builds each cooler in a factory in Cape Town’s Observatory by hand, now has ambitions to become a luxury outdoor brand with his two-bottle unit as the first product. One of his main strategies is using Cape Town’s attraction to tourists to get international eyes on his local product.

We realized two things: one is that we need to use what’s around us. We make sure we’re in the wine farms, Kirstenbosch, the Waterfront. And the other part is we look for iconic shops, hotels and more places and we give them a good price. We make sure that we’re seen in the right places.

Lee Hartman, CEO, Fieldbar

Sam Skyring – Oryx Desert Salt

Oryx’s journey starts deep under the Kalahari desert where underground streams meet mineral-rich soils to form one of the few salts in the world untainted by plastic and other pollutants in the ocean.

It’s a renewable salt that doesn’t require additives to create its crystal white appearance, which grabbed buyer’s attention – but it’s Skyring’s formidable LinkedIn strategy that makes this story that much more impressive.

LinkedIn has been my platform for creating a network on the other side of the world. My strategy was, for 5 years, build my network [so that] one day when I launch in the USA, I will have a network to pitch to.

Sam Skyring, CEO, Oryx Desert Salt

Will Battersby – BOS

The founders of BOS, an iced tea concept, decided it should move from commodity to luxury status a decade ago and launched a carefully branded product designed to draw attention on the shelf no matter where it appears. It got a publicity boost in the early days when Sir Alex Ferguson then at the helm of Manchester United invested. Now, a high percentage of its sales happen outside its home market.

The primary market now is South Africa, which is about 60% of our total business and then 35% of it comes from Europe with the French market being the biggest. The second being the Netherlands, and then Belgium.

Will Battersby, CEO, BOS

Adrian Hewlett - Sealand Gear

After telling stories on how and why you should be aiming for the stars, Sealand’s Adrian Hewlett shares a cautionary tale on why not all brands are destined for the shop shelves of the world’s greatest retailers and why you sometimes need to pull back…to go forward.

In summary, the world of export is murky and rough but can be full of rewards when the risks are taken strategically and carefully. For more insightful advice from the brilliant minds behind some of South Africa’s biggest businesses, listen to each episode of Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus here.


This article first appeared on 702 : Genius Lessons In Cracking The Global Retail Code From Six SA Entrepreneurs




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
