The benefits of weightlifting for women who are experiencing menopause
John Maytham speaks to Meka Lentin, a biokineticist at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa.
Weightlifting is increasingly popular amongst women.
The Sports Science Institute of South Africa (SSISA) offers a weightlifting programme, designed specifically for women, with the aim of empowering women to take control of their health, get stronger, and feel confident in a gym setting.
According to Lentin, women begin to experience a decrease in bone and muscle mass in their mid-to-late 20s, coinciding with a pre-menopausal phase of their lives.
As a woman's hormones begin to change, strength and conditioning training will help with her general well-being.
Post menopause, our hormones do begin to change... bone density will also start decreasing. Especially if we're not using those muscles. We go with the theory 'if you don't use it, you lose it'.Meka Lentin, biokinetics - Sports Science Institute of South Africa
If you're not activating those muscles, if you're not straightening those muscles... they'll feel the need not to work and eventually start to atrophy.Meka Lentin, biokinetics - Sports Science Institute of South Africa
Your muscles begin to plateau from a certain age, so you need to add resistance for that muscle to progress and for that muscle to grow.Meka Lentin, biokinetics - Sports Science Institute of South Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : poppypix
