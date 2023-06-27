WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban
DURBAN - Two people have been hospitalised for minor injuries after a tornado hit the Durban north area, including the Inanda township, on Tuesday afternoon.
Several homes and public buildings have been affected.
The tornado swept through Durban while some parts of the province experienced heavy rainfall.
SUPPLIED: A tornado struck has caused infrastructural damage for communities north of Durban, including Inanda earlier on this afternoon. Two people have been admitted to hospital after sustaining minor injuries. #Inanda @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/5iJCEQbLAi' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 27, 2023
KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie confirmed the injured patients were taken to hospital.
“Paramedics have treated two patients in the area and have transported them to hospital for further care. They were in a container which overturned during the incident.”
At the same time, the KZN Co-operative Governance Department warned of severe rains in parts of the province.
Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 28/06/2023 pic.twitter.com/4iM0NZ8SrY' SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 27, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban
More from Local
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape
Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.Read More
SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC
The province has been hit by heavy rainfall that has resulted in severe flooding that has damaged road infrastructure and left residents destitute.Read More
Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA
Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage
All the news you need to know.Read More
6 years after devastating fires, what came of the re-blocking in Imizamo Yethu?
"It only happened in one area and then it stopped because of all the court cases", Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader in Imizamo Yethu.Read More
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans
One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption
OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.Read More