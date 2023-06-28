Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month
John Perlman interviews the show director for AERO South Africa, Louise Olckers.
Calling all aviation enthusiasts!
The third edition of AERO South Africa returns to the Wonderboom National Airport in Pretoria from 6 July to 8 July 2023.
Olckers says this is not an air show, but a business-to-business platform for the aviation industry.
Those attending will get to experience the latest innovations, developments, and regulations in the General Aviation industry.
Olckers says more than 50 exhibitors will be taking part in the event.
For more information, click here.
Discover drone technology's forefront!' AeroExpoSA (@AEROExpoSA) June 9, 2023
Experience cutting-edge advancements in unmanned aerial vehicles. From autonomous delivery to stunning aerial photography, witness the potential drones hold for industries. Embrace innovation's future and join us at #AEROSAExpo2023. pic.twitter.com/Tz8WTV19g5
Anybody involved in aviation or has a business interest in general or recreational aviation is invited to attend.Louise Olckers, show director - AERO South Africa
Young people over the age of 16 who want to start a career in aviation are welcome.Louise Olckers, show director - AERO South Africa
The event will offer a unique opportunity for trade visitors and exhibitors to explore cutting-edge advancements within the aviation industry.Louise Olckers, show director - AERO South Africa
