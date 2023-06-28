MORE rain is coming! WC Disaster Management mulls declaring natural disaster





Africa Melane interviews Colin Deiner, Western Cape Disaster Management Chief.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow level 2 warning for the Western Cape amid ongoing recovery efforts to mop up after last week’s floods.

While flash floods were expected, Deiner says that the weather system is moving towards the Northern Cape, without any significant damage in the Western Cape.

Flooding / Pixabay: Hermann

RELATED: Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week

He adds that assessments are underway to consider whether a natural disaster should be declared.

The declaration of a natural disaster will unlock additional funds for repairs.

At this stage, we're really happy where we are, but clearly, it is that time of the year. Colin Deiner, Disaster Management Chief – Western Cape Government

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.