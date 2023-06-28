Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating
Migos rapper Offset and Cardi B have been married since 2017 but their union is facing infidelity charges.
On Monday (26 June), Offset accused Cardi B of cheating on him publically in the past, with a now-deleted Instagram story.
He wrote, "My wife f a N on me gang ya'll n know how I come."
The rapper's Instagram story was deleted quickly but fans took screenshots and shared them countless times.
But, Cardi B, fiery as ever, clapped back at her husband's claims on Twitter Spaces saying that Offset's claims are the result of him suffering a "downward spiral".
The Bodak Yellow singer says if she wanted to cheat on her husband, she couldn't because she's just too famous and that she would smack him on the head if he ever said this to her face.
Listen to her response shared by TMZ below.
Fans online are highlighting the irony of Offset's claims because he's been accused of cheating multiple times during his marriage with Cardi B with many women coming forward with messages to prove it.
In 2018, Cardi B was charged with assault and reckless endangerment for attacking two female staff members in a New York City strip club who alleged that Offset was DM’ing them.
It doesn't look good for the couple since Cardi B wasn't by Offset's side at the BET Awards or at Paris Fashion Week.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cardi_B_Photo_by_Chris_Allmeid_(cropped_2).jpg
