[FLOOD PICS] Man drowns amid KZN floods, many injured with 40 emergency callouts





Africa Melane interviews Vinod Singh, General Manager at Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

Several homes and vehicles have been flooded following extreme weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa took to their social media to give an update on the floods, sharing that they've responded to approximately 40 call-outs to provide assistance.

One of the calls included a woman that needed urgent assistance after her 90-year-old mother slipped and fell in their flooded home.

According to RUSA, a man is presumed to have drowned while attempting to traverse a river in Zwelisha.

The search for the body had been aborted due to weather conditions but will get underway again today.

Some more footage of the flood damage

At this stage, the weather has cleared up. Vinod Singh, General Manager – Reaction Unit South Africa

A search was conducted, however, torrential rains made it difficult for first responders to walk along river banks. Vinod Singh, General Manager – Reaction Unit South Africa

Vehicles became submerged; floating. Vinod Singh, General Manager – Reaction Unit South Africa

