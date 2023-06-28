[FLOOD PICS] Man drowns amid KZN floods, many injured with 40 emergency callouts
Africa Melane interviews Vinod Singh, General Manager at Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).
Skip to 6:42.
Several homes and vehicles have been flooded following extreme weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal.
Members of Reaction Unit South Africa took to their social media to give an update on the floods, sharing that they've responded to approximately 40 call-outs to provide assistance.
One of the calls included a woman that needed urgent assistance after her 90-year-old mother slipped and fell in their flooded home.
According to RUSA, a man is presumed to have drowned while attempting to traverse a river in Zwelisha.
The search for the body had been aborted due to weather conditions but will get underway again today.
Some more footage KZN floods pic.twitter.com/79jfXXYKkC' 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) June 27, 2023
Some more footage of the flood damage' 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) June 27, 2023
KZN tonight 👇 pic.twitter.com/0j5qfiWH1H
Homes Flooded/Vehicles Damaged During Flash Floods: Durban - KZN https://t.co/GtbsFyMVNk #ArriveAlive #Flooding @KZNTransport pic.twitter.com/HGsYowiKyv' Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) June 28, 2023
#Durban, #KZN, 2023/06/27 flash #floods. It looks dramatic thanks to the long term neglect of infrastructure. In this case storm water drainage. Local govt run by #ANC since 1996. #Jhb infrastructure ruin is worse. The coalition local govt is largely dysfunctional. pic.twitter.com/VsSNSqUOJL' Yogan Nair (@NairYogan) June 27, 2023
KZN people have seen the worst in the recent years with the natural disasters striking the province, tormenting and taking the lives of people. Flooding has proved to be a persistent threat that needs the @kzngov & @ZaGovern to urgently develop the mitigation strategies for flood pic.twitter.com/JeHKXbh2qv' Thabo Makwakwa (@ThaboMakwakwa) June 27, 2023
At this stage, the weather has cleared up.Vinod Singh, General Manager – Reaction Unit South Africa
A search was conducted, however, torrential rains made it difficult for first responders to walk along river banks.Vinod Singh, General Manager – Reaction Unit South Africa
Vehicles became submerged; floating.Vinod Singh, General Manager – Reaction Unit South Africa
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Facebook: Reaction Unit South Africa
