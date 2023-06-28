[WATCH] World's oldest pizza? Painting found in Pompeii suggests acient origins
Adam Gilchrist reports on the trending news of the day, including Italy's Culture Ministry depicting what might be a distant ancestor of the Italian pizza which was found on the wall of a house in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii.
Archaeologists studying the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have uncovered a painting which depicts what might be the precursor to the Italian pizza.
The newly-uncovered painting was found during new excavations of Regio IX in the centre of Pompeii, one of nine districts that the ancient site is divided into.
The pizza painting was found in a half-crumbled wall in what was the hallway of a house in Pompeii.
Archaeologists at the Unesco World Heritage Park describe the painting as a flatbread next to a wine goblet which may have been eaten with fruits such as pomegranates or dates, dressed with spices and a type of pesto sauce... and maybe some cheese.
Watch the "extraordinary" pizza painting discovery below:
Pizza is said to have been invented in Naples in the 1800s, but this new find might suggest that pizza's origin is actually Pompeii.
The site is only about 23km (14 miles) from the city of Naples - the modern-day home of the Unesco-protected Italian pizza - coincidence?
Scroll up to listen to all of today's trends.
