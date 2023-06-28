All the electric cars available in South Africa





Whether we like it or not, the automotive world is moving away from fossil fuels and embracing electricity. Look at any recent news story about a motor manufacturer putting out an all-electric model and you'll see a line in there about them going all in with electricity by 2025 or thereabouts.

For most people on the ground though, we still only think of Elon Musk and Tesla as the electric car company. But the traditional car brands all have something on the road already and a good number of those cars are already on South African roads, loadshedding be damned.

If you're considering making the switch, here is a long list of cars waiting for a chance to fill your garage.

Mini Cooper SE

Currently the most affordable and probably also the most accessible of the locally available electric vehicles (EV) the Mini Cooper is also the least flashy. It just looks like a Mini. That's not a criticism, by the way. Since the Mini's rebirth in 2000 under BMW, this new look has become equally iconic.

But what we're getting at, is that Mini Cooper SE isn't a car that draws attention to the fact that it's electric and, similarly, there are no weird systems, design elements or features that one needs to get used to. The downside to the Cooper SE is that its range at full charge is a bit smaller than some of the other cars listed here.

Mini claims a range of 215km, which is fine if all you ever do is go to work and back again, but for most people that could be an issue.

The Mini Cooper SE has a starting price of R742 102.

Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge

Much like the Mini Cooper SE mentioned earlier, Volvo's XC40 Recharge does little to advertise its electric features. It floats very much under the radar in that regard, because like the Mini, its a 'regular' car that's been adapted to be an EV.

The original XC40 is a stylish compact SUV and the Recharge variant doesn't do anything to mitigate that. Same looks, largely similar performance and comfort levels, but just powered by electricity and not petrol.

It's claimed range of 423km, is much better than what the Mini offers. Those additional 200 or so kilometres will cost R1.075 million, but having said that, the XC40 is a bigger more luxurious car than the Mini.

Mercedes-Benz EQ Range

Having now crossed the million Rand threshold with the Volvo, I am sorry to say that we won't be going back. Every car from this point is a million or more. But at least no one will take issue with spending that much in a high-end Merc.

The original car company has fully embraced electric and have a whole range of electric vehicles. Their EQ range has a number of variants that aligns with Mercs name Alphabet inspired nomenclature. So there's an EQA, EQB, EBC, EQE and EQS. The luxury and utility levels change and elevate as you move up, but in each case, you're getting the best lighting-driven mobility Mercedes can muster coupled with super luxury features.

The EQ range starts at R1.1 million for an EQA and tops out at R2.75 million for the EQS luxury sedan. Range varies from 486km to 586km.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar's I-Pace was among the first electric vehicles to go on sale in South Africa and remains a solid option still, even in the face of growing competition. It's also one of the first purpose built electric vehicles to go on sale generally, besides Tesla.

Introduced locally in 2018, the I-Pace has received some minor updates to its infotainment system and some exterior design tweaks but is largely the same car. And that's a good thing because the I-Pace was a fantastic example of EVs and ultimately blazed the trail for those that followed, even though it's unlikely to get much credit.

The I-Pace has a range of 446km and sells for R2,25 million.

BMW i Series

Currently BMW offers three 'i' variant vehicles. The iX3 and i4 M50 are electric versions of already available BMWs.

They don't bring too much new to the table, aside from their electrified engines. But the i4 M50 is notable because it's the first BMW M car that is electric. The star of the show, though, is the iX. There's a lot to unpack here as the iX is not just an electric car but also a bit of a statement for the future of BMW, in terms of design and features. The iX sells for R2.2 million and has a range of 600km.

To get a good sense of the iX check out this review from Cars.co.za:

Audi e-Tron

This is where things get exciting if you're a bit of a petrol head, ironic as that may sound.

Most of the other cars on this list are looking at EVs as an alternative to petrol-driven cars and the general sale schpiel tends to be focused on conservation, environment and technological advancement. Audi's take on the whole thing seems to be, yes all of that, but also speed, aggression and style. The Audi RS e-tron GT quattro in particular is a car that is not messing around. Everything about it screams, 'move, get out the way'.

And with a 0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds and top speed of 250km/h we recommend that you do get out of the way.

Audi RS e-tron GT quattro has a asking price of R3.35 million. The more 'affordable' Audi e-tron 55 quattro starts at R1,9 million.

Porsche Taycan

Let's get straight to the nitty gritty: The top of the range Porsche Taycan Turbo S costs R4.134-million. The cheapest Taycan variant, Porsche Taycan GTS, costs R3.059 million.

That is an eye-wateringly expensive amount of money and at this point things like tech advancement, environmental impact etc are no longer considerations. The Taycan is all about speed, ego and bragging rights and if you can afford one, then you will 100% have all three of those things.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S can get you from not moving to moving 100km/h in 2.8 secs. It took me longer than that to think of that sentence. The car is a pure speed demon in human form. And while it is true that it is an electric vehicle, I think we can all agree that most people who can buy one are not really concerned with that.