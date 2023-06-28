25-year-old doctor becomes the youngest South African to summit Everest
Dr Gabriella Nel has made history by becoming the youngest South African to summit Mount Everest.
Her summit to the peak (8 848m) took place on 17 May, just nine days after her 25th birthday.
Her former school, St Andrew’s School for Girls in Johannesburg took to Facebook to share the phenomenal achievement.
Speaking to Makalu Adventure, who went on the summit with Nel, there were a few hiccups along the way but the team persevered.
She suffered frostbite on her hands and feet but was rescued from Base Camp 3 and is now recovering after her record-breaking summit.
“I want to thank Sherpa Mohan and the Makalu Adventure team for organising a long line rescue from Base Camp 3, which is extremely difficult. I believe the company saved my life… Hopefully, I’ll be back.”
This article first appeared on 947 : 25-year-old doctor becomes the youngest South African to summit Everest
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=651748756979691&set=pcb.651762676978299
