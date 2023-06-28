The trending 'Hot Girl Walk' and tips to reap the benefits





So what exactly is the "Hot Girl Walk"?

Firstly, Liezel says she's not a fan of the name and wants it to be inclusive, so she refers to it as the "Hot Person Walk".

Mia Lind, Creator and Founder of the "Hot Girl Walk", created it to get out of her head, and to move her body even when stressed out, this developed into a habit that she created for herself and has now generated more than 64 million views!

So basically it is going for a long walk, about 4 km while listening to an aspirational podcast. The essence of the walk is to do it with purpose and meaning.

It has nothing to do with being hot, it has nothing to do with being super fast. Liezel van der Westhuizen – fitness and wellness enthusiast

So how does it work?

During the walk, you’re supposed to think of 3 main things, what you are grateful for, your goals and how you are going to achieve your goals when it comes to your fitness routine, that’s it!

Not thinking about anything else, like what you need to do once you get home or what to cook for supper, feeding the cat or next week’s exam.

Just you and your positive thoughts while listening to an inspirational podcast or motivational playlist.

..the goal is to make fitness more accessible so anyone can do it … the concept is adaptable to anyone, it’s all about building confidence and taking the time for yourself… Liezel van der Westhuizen – fitness and wellness enthusiast

Yes, one walk is not going to solve all your problems, but you will notice every single day, it gets a little bit better.

