[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Africa Melane interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed that exiled Wagner Group leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus on Tuesday.
Prigozhin has accused the Russian military of a missile strike on his men.
The whereabouts of Russia's 24-hour mutiny leader has been a mystery after he was last seen on Saturday night.
According to reports, Lukashenko has offered Wagner troops an abandoned military base should they wish to join their leader.
Russian tactical nuclear weapons have allegedly been deployed in Belarus, however, Lukashenko has confirmed that Wagner troops would not guard the weapons.
I don't know if everyone in Nato – or anywhere else for that matter – feels entirely comfortable about Belarus having quite this kind of power to play with.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: Government of the Russian Federation
