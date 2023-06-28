[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's online trends including Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appearing during his performance at Glastonbury where the audience rose to the occasion in a heartwarming moment.
Watch this moment below.
In the video, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter is on stage, performing at Glastonbury Festival - a five-day festival and celebration of music headlined by iconic artists and musicians in Pilton, United Kingdom... but Capaldi's performance was cut short because his Tourette's syndrome symptoms acted up.
Tourette's is a nervous system disorder involving repetitive movements or unwanted sounds which is unpredictable and uncontrollable.
During Capaldi's performance, he started twitching severely to the point where he couldn't perform anymore... but the audience took over, singing the song for him until completion. Yes, it was the Glastonbury crowd featuring Lewis Capaldi - a heartwarming moment indeed.
Friedman says this is a heartwarming and beautiful moment for humanity, proving that "humans are beautiful souls."
Since Glastonbury, Lewis Capaldi announced that he will be taking a break from touring "for the foreseeable future" as he continues to adjust to living with Tourette's syndrome.
hi x pic.twitter.com/qK8zxTD5IS' Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) June 27, 2023
RELATED: LEWIS CAPALDI TAKING A BREAK FROM TOURING AFTER GLASTONBURY PERFORMANCE
