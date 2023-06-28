Midday Report Express: JHB mayor visits Diepkloof amid service delivery issues





The top story on The Midday Report is Johannesburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda visiting the Diepkloof area following a week of violent protests by residents.

Residents have demanded an improvement in their services calling out lack of clean water, electricity, and housing as particular concerns.

Unlike the reception of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink's visit to the cholera invested Hammanskraal a few weeks ago, Diepkloof's residents were much more receptive to Gwamanda.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Alpha Ramushwana of the EWN newsroom.

So it seems as if the residents have been waiting for the mayor to come here for a long time and as soon as he came here they showed appreciation that he's actually here to listen to their concerns. Alpha Ramushwana, EWN Reporter.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Tornado sweeps through KZN

Loadshedding returns after brief reprieve

President's spokesperson addresses allegations against Deputy President Paul Mashatile

